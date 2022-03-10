Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally

O'Rourke stopped by after his "Vote 'Em Out" rally that took place in South Austin with Willie Nelson on Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night.

Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.

When O'Rourke was spotted, Styles added a "Beto for Texas" sticker onto his guitar. Styles has been outspoken at each of his shows regarding policies in Texas surrounding abortion rights, residents registering to vote and ending mass shootings.

O'Rourke stopped by after his "Vote 'Em Out" rally with Willie Nelson on Sunday in South Austin. The rally focused on abortion rights, making immigration into the state safer and stricter gun control.

Styles' residency at the Moody Center ends Monday night after a six-night run.

A recent KVUE/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll found Republican incumbent Greg Abbott leads O’Rourke by seven points (51 % to 44%) among likely voters. Among most likely (almost certain) voters, the lead grows to 10 points (53% to 43%).

Just 1% of voters in both categories (likely/most likely) says they’ll vote for Libertarian Mark Tippetts and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios.

Abbott and O'Rourke faced off in the first and likely only gubernatorial debate on Friday in the Rio Grande Valley. The two candidates clashed over immigration, abortion and gun control ahead of the Nov. 8 elections.

Our VERIFY team fact-checked claims made by both candidates during Friday night’s debate.

The deadline to register to vote in Texas for the November election is on Oct. 11. If you’re unsure how to change or update your registration, we broke down everything you need to know in our voter registration guide.

