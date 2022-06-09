Barbacoa & Big Red Festival lineup announced

The festival will be held the weekend of October 8 & 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The lineup of performers has been announced for the 10th Annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival presented by H-E-B, which will be held the weekend of October 8 and 9.

🎟 Tickets now on sale at BBRFest.com or at BarbacoaBigRedFestival.com 🗓 Day 1: Saturday, 10/8 4pm - 11pm 🗓 Day 2: Sunday, 10/9 10am - Midnight 📍R&J Music Pavilion (18086 Pleasanton Rd. San Antonio, TX 78221 🫂 12 years old and under are FREE! 🥁 Entertainment lineup soon to be announced! 🎸 Vendors: Deadline is today 8/26 to apply and to make a payment at 11:59pm Apply at BarbacoaBigRedFestival.com/vendors Posted by Barbacoa & Big Red Festival on Friday, August 26, 2022

The 2-day music festival will be at the R&J Music Pavilion located at 18086 Pleasanton Road, San Antonio 78221.

They will have food, fun and live entertainment on three stages and kids12 years old and under get in for free.

Day 1 - Saturday, October 8 - 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Day 2 - Sunday, October 9 - 10 a.m. until midnight

Tickets are now on sale at BBRFest.com.

