Barbacoa & Big Red Festival lineup announced

SAN ANTONIO — The lineup of performers has been announced for the 10th Annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival presented by H-E-B, which will be held the weekend of October 8 and 9.
The 2-day music festival will be at the R&J Music Pavilion located at 18086 Pleasanton Road, San Antonio 78221.
They will have food, fun and live entertainment on three stages and kids12 years old and under get in for free.
Day 1 - Saturday, October 8 - 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Day 2 - Sunday, October 9 - 10 a.m. until midnight
- A National Texas Recording Artist to be announced!
- Mario Flores and The Soda Creek Band
- Gabe Garcia
- The e7 Band
- Vinny Tovar Music
- Chris Cuevas Project
- Los DesperadoZ
- Drew Brown Music
- JR Herrera Band
Tickets are now on sale at BBRFest.com.
