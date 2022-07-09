Thousands converge on Alamodome for much-hyped Bad Bunny concert

San Antonio has been awaiting the Puerto Rican superstar all summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One of San Antonio's biggest one-night events since the pandemic began, Wednesday's Bad Bunny concert is expected to draw upwards of 50,000 fans to the Alamodome, sparking excitement as well as traffic headaches in the downtown area.

Fans were lining up well in advance of the 7 p.m. show, hundreds of which braved the heat Tuesday to stock up on their merch for the show.

The Alamo City has been experiencing Bad Bunny mania all week (if you need an explainer on the artist, we've got you covered). A mural of the uber-popular Latino artist now adorns the outer wall of a north-side nightclub, and the most passionate of fans got the musician's likeness shaved into their heads.

The hype slipped into social media, where Ruby City and the McNay Art Museum both posted convincing photoshop jobs of Bad Bunny at their locations.

Even Mayor Ron Nirenberg got in on the act, while also reminding fans to consider taking the VIA bus service to the Alamodome.

Traffic jams are expected to linger late into Wednesday night as fans continue to arrive, and then later leave the show.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.