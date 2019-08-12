AUSTIN, Texas — If you were in town for a tour stop, you couldn't really ask for a better guide than unofficial Austin ambassador and University of Texas Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey.

Thankfully for musician Joe Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, that's exactly who they had showing them around the UT campus on Saturday.

Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Nick, played the Frank Erwin Center Saturday night as part of their "Happiness Begins" world tour. But before taking the stage to play for a crowd of screaming Jonas Brothers fans, husband and wife Jonas and Turner took a stroll around the Forty Acres with McConaughey.

Naturally, UT students took to social media to express their excitement about the trio being on campus...

And maybe also partake in some casual humble bragging.

You know what they say: What starts here...usually ends up on Twitter.

Hook 'em, Joe and Sophie!

