Artists set to perform at Tejano Music Awards announced

Tejano Music fans! The artists set to perform at the iconic award show have been announced.

SAN ANTONIO — The Tejano Music Awards on Tuesday announced the artists that are set to be performing at the award show.

The artists include: Da Krazy Pimpz, Eddie Gonzalez, Homeboyz, Isabel Marie, Jay Perez, Monica Saldivar, Ricardo Castillon, Shelly Lares, Stefani Montie, Sunny Sauceda and young artists from a segment that will feature the best rising talent in Tejano music, the release said.

“We are excited to invite such talented musicians to perform at the 42nd Tejano Music Awards. This year’s awards show will show fans the best Tejano music has to offer,” said Robert Arellano, President of the Texas Talent Musicians Association. “We look forward to seeing the arena filled with Tejano music fans from around the world.