Ariana Grande's new tour will include a stop at the AT&T Center on May 17, according to a release from Spurs Sports & Entertainment Thursday.

The first leg of The Sweetener World Tour includes stops in San Antonio, Houston and Dallas in May 2019.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. CT at ATTCenter.com,Ticketmaster.com, or 800-745-3000.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. CT through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. CT. You can buy Sweetener here.

The available tour information for the 25-year-old recording artist is below.

THE SWEETENER WORLD TOUR

March 18 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

March 20 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

March 28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

April 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

April 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

April 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

April 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

April 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

April 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

May 2 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

May 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

May 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

May 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

May 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

June 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

June 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

June 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

June 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

