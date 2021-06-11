Aransas Pass Shrimporee kicks off its 73rd year of festivities

Sunday might have been the last day of the 73rd Annual Shrimporee weekend in Aransas Pass, but organizers say there was record numbers when it came to the crowds.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Shrimporee is back for the event's 73rd year running.

It is the largest shrimp festival in Texas! You can expect great food, family fun and live music.

According to Roland Rodriguez with the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, the Aransas Pass Shrimporee has been taking place since 1948, and they are excited to have the Shrimporee back after a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

“This is the biggest fundraiser for the city and the chamber of commerce, all the money goes directly back into the community,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the Shrimporee not only helps the economy, but it has a way of bringing Aransas Pass and surrounding counties together with. Good food and good fun.

"This is my first time, and it turned out way better than I expected, a lot more people here than I expected. A lot more for sale. The food is great the turkey legs," said Blake Kennedy who traveled from out of town.

Whether it was your 73rd Shrimporee or your first like Kennedy, officials say the 3-day weekend was a huge success.

“This year the numbers have surpassed any year that you can imagine," said Rodriguez.

Although they are sad to see it come to a close official say they are already working for next year's Shrimporee.

