Alicia Keys brings 360-degree concert to Austin, her only Texas stop on summer tour

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) A global force is coming to Austin: Alicia Keys announced today that she will be launching a North American summer concert tour which starts June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She comes to the Moody Center on July 24, and Austin is the only Texas city on the tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the "Keys to the Summer" tourfollows her sold-out and critically acclaimed "Alicia + Keys" world tour which brought Keys across Europe, North America, and will soon head to Latin America.

The exciting new tour will bring the Grammy Award-winning global superstar back to North America for 23 arena dates and an all new, completely reimagined and redesigned concert experience and set list. The tour will feature Keys, for the first time ever, in a 360-degree production setup which will allow fans to experience her live performance in an entirely new and exhilarating way.

The super star is known for incorporating innovative and engaging production design into her live performances. For this new tour, she worked with director Diane Martel (who directed “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Like You’ll Never See Me Again” – two of Keys’ most powerful videos) and designer Chiara Stephenson to design the concept and staging of the "Keys to the Summer" tour.

Commenting in a release on the first-time, “in the round” production staging, Keys says, “The 'Keys to the Summer' tour is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

