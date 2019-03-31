SAN ANTONIO — Fans of Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla will get the chance to honor her memory in April during an Alamo Drafthouse movie screening.

On April 16, Alamo Drafthouses in San Antonio will be hosting screenings of the 1997 film "Selena" starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos.

Selena fans should arrive early to catch a custom pre-show completely dedicated to Selena with her music videos and rare, hard-to-find interviews.

The screenings will be held at the Stone Oak, Park North and West Lakes locations in San Antonio.

Click here for more information on the screenings.

Screenings are also being held at Alamo Drafthouses in Corpus Christi and Houston.