Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak to reopen with free screening of 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

Thirty years after we first met William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan, the time-traveling dudes from San Dimas have become middle-aged dads, and they still haven’t written the song destined to bring harmony to the universe. When a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it, it’s like – whoa – huge stakes, dude. To set the world straight, they’ll need the help of their daughters Billie & Thea, a brand new batch of historical figures, and even Death himself (!!).