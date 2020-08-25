x
Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak to reopen with free screening of 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

The Wyld Stallyns are back.
Credit: Patti Perret / Orion Pictures
Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves are back to star in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music.'

SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Drafthouse is welcoming movie-goers back to their Stone Oak location Wednesday, August 26. 

The reopening will kick off with a free advanced screening of Bill & Ted Face the Music starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. 

Note, the screening is free with a minimum food and beverage purchase. 

The description of the film is as follows: 

Thirty years after we first met William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan, the time-traveling dudes from San Dimas have become middle-aged dads, and they still haven’t written the song destined to bring harmony to the universe. When a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it, it’s like – whoa – huge stakes, dude. To set the world straight, they’ll need the help of their daughters Billie & Thea, a brand new batch of historical figures, and even Death himself (!!). 

Post by SAdrafthouse.

Alamo Drafthouse-Stone Oak closed its doors earlier this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 