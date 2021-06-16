Alamo Drafthouse Stone Oak location to reopen Friday

This comes after the Alamo Drafthouse Park North location reopened earlier in 2021

SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Drafthouse's Stone Oak location in San Antonio is set to reopen Friday after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater chain set up a special section of its website, "When is your favorite Alamo Drafthouse reopening?". That section lists the Stone Oak location as opening on June 18.

This comes after the Alamo Drafthouse Park North location reopened earlier in 2021. A third location in San Antonio, Westlakes, was closed permanently. The theater also closed a location in New Braunfels and one in downtown Austin.

The Austin-based theater chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. Earlier this month, the chain announced it emerged from bankruptcy following a sale.

The company also launched its own streaming platform, Alamo On Demand, during the pandemic.