Adam Sandler visiting San Antonio on upcoming 'I Missed You Tour'

The comedy legend has had a busy 2023 onstage and on the screen.

SAN ANTONIO — Comedy multihyphenate Adam Sandler – fresh off a busy 2023 Netflix slate that included "Murder Mystery 2" and "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah," the latter of which stars multiple members of his real-life family – will be stopping by San Antonio this winter as part of an upcoming stand-up tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon for "The I Missed You Tour," which kicks off Oct. 12 in Vancouver before eventually making its way to the AT&T Center on Dec. 7. The 25-show tour's marketing promises a special guest, with no hints as to who it may be.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @AdamSandler: The I Missed You Tour is coming to a city near you! General onsale begins this Friday at 10am local time here https://t.co/71gk6mZFzd pic.twitter.com/EvZ4HGfniP — Live Nation (@LiveNation) September 13, 2023

San Antonio will be Sandler's lone Texas stop on the tour. The 57-year-old actor, producer and comedian made a name for himself in the '90s, when he was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" while starring in big-screen hits like "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore" and "The Wedding Singer."

More recent roles in the Hollywood films "Uncut Gems" and "Hustle" have shown Sander still has dramatic chops in addition to singularly unpredictable comedic flair. And, earlier this year, the New York City native was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Presale ticket access can be secured by signing up for the AT&T Center's All Access Newsletter and selecting "Comedy" in the genre dropdown menu. Sandler's tour is being billed as "For mature audiences only (16+)."

