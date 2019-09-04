SAN ANTONIO — It's like boom (boom!): Aaron Carter and O-Town are coming to San Antonio.

The early-2000s wunderkinds are performing at the 24th annual "Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio 2019" at the San Antonio Zoo on May 23.

The zoo says the 3-and-a-half hour adults-only event is a "night under the stars with live music, drinks, and tasty eats from San Antonio's premiere restaurants."

30 restaurants, including Cheesy Jane's, Sangria on the Burg, and Dignowty Meats, will allow attendees' "taste buds run wild."

Standard admission tickets are $85 per person and are available for sale through the SA Zoo.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include early admission, signature cocktails, and up-close animal encounters, are available for $125.

O-Town formed during the MTV reality TV series Making the Band in 2000. The group stayed together until 2003 and released two records during that span. They reunited in 2013.

Aaron Carter famously beat San Antonio high school basketball phenom Shaquille O'Neal in a game of pickup hoops during O'Neal's tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. He went on to detail how he bested the pro in his 2001 hit song: