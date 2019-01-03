SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Move over Coffin Challenge-- there's a new challenge in town: This time a 30-hour stay on a float could get you an all-expense paid trip to New Orleans Mardi Gras.

To help celebrate the finale of Six Flag's Mardi Gras Festival, the park has selected six contestants to spend 30 hours on a Mardi Gras float inside of the park.

KENS 5

The contestants will have to 'brave the elements' and also compete against each other in five Mardi Gras-specific challenges including Beignet Eating, Jambalaya Eating and Bead Throwing.

The grand prize winner will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 and will receive an all-expense paid trip to Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2020.

The total grand prize package includes: