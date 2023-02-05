50 years of hip-hop performance steals show at 2023 Grammy Awards

Houston's own Scarface made an appearance during the performance.

LOS ANGELES — At the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the 50th anniversary of hip-hop was marked with an epic three-part, multigenerational medley during which dozens of artists — including Grandmaster Flash, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Lil Baby — performed.

The sprawling tribute was 15 minutes long, but moved at breakneck speed, with legends of the genre taking the stage in quick spurts.

Grandmaster Flash doing part of his seminal hit “The Message” was quickly followed by Run-DMC (in trademark bowler hats) and LL Cool J (in his trademark Kangol hat).

A shout of “let’s hear it for the ladies!” greeted Salt-N-Pepa soon after. Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy brought their roar, followed by Ice-T and Queen Latifah.

A huge roar greeted the high-speed fire-spitting of Busta Rhymes. Nelly brought the performance into the 2000s with a flash of “Hot in Herre.”

Houston's own Scarface got into the action by singing part of "Mind Playing Tricks on Me."

It ended with everyone on the stage and LL Cool J shouting “Multigenerational! Fifty years!”