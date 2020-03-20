BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York governor Andrew Cuomo has called for 100% workforce reduction, except for essential services, in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Essential services include: shipping, media, warehousing, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities, banks and related financial institutions.

Seniors over 70, immune-compromised people and those with underlying health illnesses are asked to stay indoors, pre-screen visitors and aides, do not visit households with multiple people, stay at least six feet away from people and don't take public transportation unless absolutely necessary.

There are currently 7,102 positive cases in New York State. The majority of the cases are in NYC and Westchester County. Of those 7,102 cases, 1,255 are currently hospitalized. The hospitalization rate of those case is currently at 18%.

According to the state, there are 31 cases in Erie County. Erie County later confirmed the cases. The individuals live in Tonawanda and the Village of Angola/Town of Evans

Cuomo says they are doing more tests per capita than China and South Korea, which explains why the state's numbers are so high. So far, more than 32,000 people have been tested in NYS.

The governor also addressed the state's need to get more medical supplies and more hospital beds to treat potential COVID-19 patients.

State has to increase the current 50,000 bed capacity.

Cuomo has instructed hospitals to maximize capacity, to be used on a short-term emergency basis, including putting double beds in hospital rooms.

The governor is also asking businesses that have medical items and equipment, or the capability to make masks/gowns/gloves to get in touch with the state to do that. The state will give the companies funding to get equipment and people need to make the supplies.

Governor Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday that all barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors will be closed indefinitely starting Saturday night to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The governor put out another executive order Friday morning to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

"Effective March 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. and until further notice, all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors and related personal care services will be closed to members of the public. This shall also include nail technicians, cosmetologists and estheticians, and the provision of electrolysis, laser hair removal services, as these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance."

The order was signed to halt large numbers of people being in one place at a time. The Governor said that all activities that take place in those businesses can't take place while social distancing.

Non-essential businesses that do not comply with the 100% workforce reduction could face fines.

