Wintry mix possible in the Hill Country on Wednesday

There's a small chance of a wintry mix in the Hill Country on Wednesday according to KENS 5 meteorologist Bill Taylor.

Temperatures will be in the 30s tonight in the Hill Country, and although most spots will remain above freezing, the air above the surface will be freezing. That's why there will be a slight chance for sleet Wednesday morning.

Conditions will remain stable with no signs of relief from cloud cover and a front from the southwest trapping the atmospheric conditions in place.

