Winter weather advisory issued for Northern Hill Country overnight

A cold front is going to slam Central Texas on Saturday night and the National Weather Service says that it could hit the Northern Hill Country in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The areas affected include part of Kerr, Llano, Burnet, Gillespie, and Blanco Counties.

They say that temperatures will turn much colder with a possible freeze with chances of freezing drizzle and light rain, meaning that you should be careful if you’re driving around in the Northern Hill Country on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says that the advisory starts at 3 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

