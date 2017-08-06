Who's ready for rain on Monday?

In other parts of the country, rain on a Monday would just make the start of the work week feel worse. But this is South Texas. Rain on a Monday sounds awesome.

According to KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman, there's a small chance of overnight showers, but Monday afternoon is when we could see a nice downpour. Nothing severe is expected, but there's a chance of thunderstorms as well as rain.

A cold front is going to stall just north of the San Antonio area and that is going to bring the chance of rain on Monday. The forecast says that strong storms could hit Fredericksburg and Kerrville around 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. and they'll spend the rest of the day working their way south into San Antonio where they will hopefully stay together long enough to get us some precipitation through the evening before we lose the daytime heating.

There are 30 percent chances of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday and even a 20 percent chance on Thursday before things clear up for next weekend.

© 2017 KENS-TV