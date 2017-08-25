KENS
Whataburger, Taco Cabana close restaurants in hurricane's path

KENS 5 Staff , KENS 8:51 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

You know a weather situation is serious when Texas staples Whataburger and Taco Cabana are closed.

The two fast food favorites of Texans and the residents of San Antonio have said that they've closed many of the stores in the hurricane's path.

Taco Cabana announced early Friday afternoon that their San Antonio locations would be closed for the evening.

Meanwhile, Whataburger says that they've closed many of their locations in the path of Hurricane Harvey and they've provided a link where you can see which stores have closed.

If you think you may be without Whataburger for a few days, there may still be time to stock up.

