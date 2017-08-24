Water flying of H-E-B shelves as Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas

Twitter users across Texas reported low water supplies at H-E-B stores ahead of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: KENS)

People across Texas are reporting their local H-E-B stores are running out of bottled water, and they're even posting the evidence on Twitter.

KENS 5's Sharon Ko said water was practically cleaned out from shelves at H-E-B on DeZavala Road and the location at Highway 281 and Evans Road.

H-E-B at 1150 N. Loop 1604 West was also packed with customers trying to buy water.

No water at the @HEB on DeZavala pic.twitter.com/fyq55giQwl — Audrey Castoreno (@AudreyKENS5) August 25, 2017

KENS 5's Audrey Castoreno also tweeted a video of the nearly bare water section at H-E-B on DeZavala.

However, an H-E-B spokesperson said area stores would continue to replenish their water supplies.

HEB employee at 1604 w. says stores usually restock in the AM. Will likely speed up the process to stock later tonight. #KENS5eyewitness — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) August 25, 2017

HEB spokeswoman says: "All stores will have water. We are constantly replenishing." https://t.co/GBf3E0dZuK — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) August 25, 2017

At least one Twitter user in Texas gave up on finding bottled water Thursday:

"There's not a single water bottle at HEB... guess I'm riding out Harvey with some wine," Lauren Stombaugh tweeted.

There's not a single water bottle at HEB...guess I'm riding out Harvey with some wine😂 — Lauren Stombaugh (@LaurenStombaugh) August 24, 2017

