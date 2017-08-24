KENS
Water flying of H-E-B shelves as Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 9:20 PM. CDT August 24, 2017

People across Texas are reporting their local H-E-B stores are running out of bottled water, and they're even posting the evidence on Twitter.

KENS 5's Sharon Ko said water was practically cleaned out from shelves at H-E-B on DeZavala Road and the location at Highway 281 and Evans Road.

H-E-B at 1150 N. Loop 1604 West was also packed with customers trying to buy water.

KENS 5's Audrey Castoreno also tweeted a video of the nearly bare water section at H-E-B on DeZavala.

However, an H-E-B spokesperson said area stores would continue to replenish their water supplies.

At least one Twitter user in Texas gave up on finding bottled water Thursday:

"There's not a single water bottle at HEB... guess I'm riding out Harvey with some wine," Lauren Stombaugh tweeted.

