Victoria ISD postpones classes as city recovers from Harvey

Victoria ISD has announced that district personnel will not report to work until Thursday, August 31 and students won't return to class until Tuesday, September 5 at the earliest.
"We have experienced significant damage to campuses across the Victoria ISD as a result of Hurricane Harvey,” the district said in a statement. “The extent and nature of the damages requires immediate attention before we can resume our regular school schedule.”
The pictures sent to KENS 5 from eyewitnesses in the area show that it is going to take a lot of work to recover from the damage caused by Harvey.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs