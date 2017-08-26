Victoria ISD postpones classes as city recovers from Harvey

The city of Victoria is recovering from Harvey as the storm left a wake of destruction as it made its way through the South Texas town. (Photo: KENS)

Victoria ISD has announced that district personnel will not report to work until Thursday, August 31 and students won't return to class until Tuesday, September 5 at the earliest.

"We have experienced significant damage to campuses across the Victoria ISD as a result of Hurricane Harvey,” the district said in a statement. “The extent and nature of the damages requires immediate attention before we can resume our regular school schedule.”

The pictures sent to KENS 5 from eyewitnesses in the area show that it is going to take a lot of work to recover from the damage caused by Harvey.

