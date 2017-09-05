Tuesday night forecast 9-5-17

Tracking Hurricane Irma as it makes its way toward South Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, it's now a Category 5 storm with wind gusts of over 220 mph. Back in San Antonio, the cold front is almost here. It should land in the Hill Country overnight and into

KENS 10:47 PM. CDT September 05, 2017

