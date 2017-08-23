TRACKING HARVEY: New model shows storm system moving toward South Texas

As of Wednesday night, tropical depression Harvey had not increased in power as it is about 520 miles from the Texas coast.

A lower pressure system dissipating in the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico should clear the way for Harvey to start making its way toward Texas. It could become a category 1 hurricane by Friday night with the system making landfall on Saturday.

The newest prediction model shows Harvey making landfall north of Corpus Christi and moving toward Victoria before turning south by southwest toward Alice. That would mean that San Antonio would be in for a lot of rainfall just outside the center of the hurricane.

