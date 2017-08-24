Hurricane Harvey: What you need to know

HOUSTON – The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Harvey to a hurricane with 80 mph winds and is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.

The latest forecast track shows Harvey making landfall near Corpus Christi early Saturday morning.

Houston is forecast to receive 5" to 15" of rain with flooding possible this weekend into early next week. KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft warns some isolated parts of Houston could receive 20" of rain, which means we will need to keep a close eye on our bayous.

2:55 p.m.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents on Bolivar Peninsula effective Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m. This order includes the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist. Residents who rely on medical assistance or those who cannot go without power for an extended period of time are encouraged to leave.

2:40 p.m.

A Brazoria County judge has issued a mandatory evacuation for coastal communities along the Gulf side of the Intracoastal canal. The evacuation is due to an expected 6-10 foot storm surge. There is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying coastal areas inland of the Intracoastal Waterway.

A mandatory evacuation is in effect for Matagorda, Sargent and Palacios beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Matagorda County Sheriff.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for Calhoun County, the City of Port Aransas and San Patricio County. A voluntary evacuation order was issued for Victoria, Refugio, Brazoria and Jackson counties as well.

1:05 p.m.

Thursday afternoon, Galveston called for a voluntary evacuation of West End residents with medical or access needs.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Matagorda and Jackson Counties.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Brazoria County.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Austin County, Colorado County.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Brazoria County, Chambers, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Waller County, Wharton County.

Even though Corpus is in the landfall zone, Houston will be on the "dirty" side of this system, warns KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul and there is the chance for heavy rainfall and flooding the entire weekend and last until Wednesday.

"For we here in Houston, it is the flooding threat that will be a threat extended over several days that is most concerning," says Paul.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a State of Disaster for 30 counties in anticipation of Tropical Storm Harvey making landfall. County Judge Hebert declared a local state of disaster for Fort Bend County.

While weather alerts are in effect for our area, KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says he does not believe there will be any in-land evacuations called for, although coastal communities in Matagorda could be impacted by a storm surge. Residents need to prepare to possibly shelter in place if flooding occurs.

At Wednesday morning's regular City Council meeting, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said now is the time for citizens to prepare, encouraging everyone to make an emergency kit, minimize travel and monitor conditions.

