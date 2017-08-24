TRACKING HARVEY: Expected to become Category 1 Hurricane

(Photo: Brock, Savannah, KENS)

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to become a Category 1 Hurricane, making landfall near Corpus Christi early Saturday morning.

Because the storm has slowed down, San Antonio now has the potential for even heavier amounts of rain over the weekend, although the onset should be delayed.

Harvey slowed down, now landfall Sat AM near Corpus as Cat 1. Hurricane warnings at coast, Trop Storm Warning south of SA. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/x52fJRAbmA — Jared Silverman (@JaredKENS5) August 24, 2017

Weather Thursday and Friday is not expected to be too bad with only scattered storms, but by the weekend things could turn for the worse. San Antonio could easily see 6 to 12 inches of rain over the period with tropical storm warnings up to Atascosa County, and hurricane warnings near Victoria.

In an updated rainfall forecast, we could see 4 to 8 inches from west to east across San Antonio, with over a foot of rain possible in the southeastern part of our viewing area.

Stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com as well as the KENS 5 Facebook page for further updates on Harvey's progress.

© 2017 KENS-TV