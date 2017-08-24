TRACKING HARVEY: Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Bexar, surrounding counties

NHC Atlantic Ops Twitter (Photo: @NHC_Atlantic, KENS)

Tropical Storm Harvey has intensified quickly Thursday morning and is forecast to become a Category 3 Hurricane at Texas landfall.

Because of the quick intensity, a Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Bexar, Atascosa, Gonzales, Wilson, Lavaca, Fayette, Guadalupe, Caldwell and Bastrop Counties. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Karnes and DeWitt counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS expects average rainfall amounts of 8 to 15 inches near and east of I-35, with isolated higher in excess of 20 inches near and south of I-10, are expected. This includes the city of San Antonio where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect.

Areas outside the Flash Flood watch area, including some areas of Central Texas and into the Hill Country closer to I-35, could see 5 to 10 inches with isolated higher amounts.

Harvey is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast. Preparations to protect life and property should be completed by Thursday night as strong winds Harvey was quickly strengthening Thursday. Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to hit Corpus Christi late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

Because the storm has slowed down, San Antonio now has the potential for even heavier amounts of rain over the weekend, although the onset should be delayed.

Weather Thursday and Friday is not expected to be too bad with only scattered storms, but by the weekend things could turn for the worse. San Antonio could easily see 6 to 12 inches of rain over the period with tropical storm warnings up to Atascosa County, and hurricane warnings near Victoria.

In an updated rainfall forecast, we could see 4 to 8 inches from west to east across San Antonio, with over a foot of rain possible in the southeastern part of our viewing area.

