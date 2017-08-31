Thursday night forecast 8-31-17
Humidity is already on the rise as we're going to start feeling more heat over the next couple of days as we start the month of September. Harvey continues to take rain past Memphis and further inland into Kentucky Indiana and Ohio. Back in San Antonio, s
KENS 12:35 AM. CDT September 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Railroad Commissioner: There's no fuel crisis in Texas
-
Truckers waiting hours for fuel in east San Antonio
-
Armed men stood in front of a Confederate monument in Travis Park
-
SAPD officer shoots suspect in ambulance bay at Baptist Medical Center
-
Victoria still a 'disaster zone' after Guadalupe River floods city
-
Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters
-
Citizens speak before city council votes on removal of Confederate statue
-
Infant swept away in Harvey's floodwaters
-
Both reservoirs peaked, flooding will remain at same level
-
USAA giving over $1 million to Harvey relief
More Stories
-
Confederate statue being removed from Travis Park…Aug 31, 2017, 10:32 p.m.
-
Officials continue to say there is no gas shortage in TexasAug 31, 2017, 11:43 p.m.
-
Elderly Houston woman evacuated all the way to the…Sep. 1, 2017, 12:02 a.m.