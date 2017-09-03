KENS
Temperatures to drop this week: 60s in the city, 50s in the Hill Country

Labor Day is going to be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 90s. But later this week is what we're watching out for as a cold front makes its way to South Texas and cools things down so much that we'll get down into the 60s by

Jared Silverman, KENS 12:29 AM. CDT September 04, 2017

The first major cold front of the year is making its way to South Texas in a couple of days.

And if you've been holding off on something because it's been too hot outside, this is the week to do it.

On Wednesday, highs will drop to the mid-80s as strong winds begin to blow in from the north. By Friday, lows will be in the low-60s in the city meaning that the Hill Country should get down to the 50s.

So prepare to bundle up!

