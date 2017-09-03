Temperatures to drop this week: 60s in the city, 50s in the Hill Country

The first major cold front of the year is making its way to South Texas in a couple of days.

And if you've been holding off on something because it's been too hot outside, this is the week to do it.

On Wednesday, highs will drop to the mid-80s as strong winds begin to blow in from the north. By Friday, lows will be in the low-60s in the city meaning that the Hill Country should get down to the 50s.

So prepare to bundle up!

