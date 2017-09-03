Sunday night forecast 9-3-17
Labor Day is going to be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 90s. But later this week is what we're watching out for as a cold front makes its way to South Texas and cools things down so much that we'll get down into the 60s by
KENS 12:20 AM. CDT September 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
Consumer-fueled gas panic continues in San Antonio
-
Teacher admits to having sex with student
-
1,200 foster kids displaced becuase of Hurricane Harvey flooding
-
Gas shortage and canceled flights worry travelers on Labor Day weekend
-
Officials continue to tell consumers that there is no gas shortage in Texas
-
Two injured in rollover accident
-
Truckers waiting hours for fuel in east San Antonio
-
Panic at the pump causes empty gas stations
-
Evacuations still underway in Brazoria County
More Stories
-
Temperatures to drop this week: 60s in the city, 50s…Sep. 4, 2017, 12:29 a.m.
-
Reports: Trump to end DACA, gives Congress six months to actSep. 3, 2017, 10:26 p.m.
-
S.A. woman uses social media to send 40,000 lbs of…Sep. 3, 2017, 11:57 p.m.