Sunday night forecast 8-27-17
San Antonio had less than half an inch of rain on Sunday, but it's a very different story for Houston, where Tropical Storm Harvey continues to pour down rain. As Harvey moves back toward the Gulf of Mexico, it will then make its way toward Houston on Tue
KENS 12:47 AM. CDT August 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Damage in Rockport's Key Allegro subdivision
-
Harvey moving slowly, pouring down heavy rains across Texas
-
Tracking Harvey: Storm still holding up in Texas as of Saturday night
-
KHOU Live Video
-
San Antonio officials say they are ready for Hurricane Harvey while evacuees arrive
-
Dozens of flights canceled Sunday morning
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
S.A. Airport flights canceled due to Harvey with more cancelations to come
-
Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio
-
New Braunfels WWII vet chooses home over shelter
More Stories
-
Hurricane Harvey help: What to do if you're in distressAug 27, 2017, 7:07 p.m.
-
Houston mayor establishes Hurricane Harvey Relief FundAug 27, 2017, 10:16 p.m.
-
Houston first responders make rescues by air and by…Aug 27, 2017, 10:51 p.m.