Sunday morning weather update

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead, one injured after being struck by pickup truck
-
VIA bus crashes into medical office
-
San Antonio's homeless try to stay hydrated in extreme heat
-
Child Dies In Car Fire in Kershaw
-
East Side church fights to stop violence after 4-year-old gunned down
-
Doctors warn of charcoal face peel dangers
-
Children's Hospital patients drive tiny luxury car to surgery
-
Renter stuck with bill for damage done by crooks
-
Sylvia Cardenas talks about her long tenure as Harlandale volleyball coach
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
More Stories
-
Half-price slice special for 'National Cheesecake Day'Jul 30, 2017, 10:07 a.m.
-
SUV crashes into Castle Hills H-E-BJul 30, 2017, 9:08 a.m.
-
Timmy takes on MMA fighting, trains at S.A. gymJul 30, 2017, 8:18 a.m.