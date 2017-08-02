Storms making their way through San Antonio

According to KENS 5 Meteorologist Bill Taylor, normally storms break up when they get to San Antonio, but that hasn't been the case on Wednesday evening.

Daytime heating allowed the storms to stay strong, but as the evening goes on, the storms should dissipate.

The storms won't be severe with the exception of some possible lightning in certain areas. But it's a nice, hopefully slow-moving storm that continues to bring down some much-needed rain.

