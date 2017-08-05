KENS
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kinney and Val Verde counties

Saturday evening forecast 8-5-17

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Kinney and Val Verde counties until 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service says that wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail is also possible.

It wasn’t originally expected that this organized storm pattern would become severe, but daytime heating is increasing the chances for now.

