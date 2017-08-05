Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Kinney and Val Verde counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Kinney and Val Verde counties until 7:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service says that wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail is also possible.
Heads up Del Rio! Severe storm continues to intensify w/60+mph winds and large hail possible. pic.twitter.com/2EBttuoRqe— NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 5, 2017
It wasn’t originally expected that this organized storm pattern would become severe, but daytime heating is increasing the chances for now.
