Saturday night forecast 8-19-17
The humidity's not too high and that'll keep us out of the triple digits for the rest of the weekend and throughout next week. Visibility looks like it'll be good for the solar eclipse on Monday. And on Friday, we finally get another chance of rain.
KENS 1:31 AM. CDT August 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Can you take a picture of the eclipse with a camera or phone?
-
Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Walmart bizarre top sellers by state
-
Free eclipse glasses at several libraries
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Two killed in overnight shootout on Babcock Road
-
Vigil held at hospital where slain mother worked
-
Robert E. Lee High School students petitioning school to change school name
-
San Antonio Zoo experiencing baby boom
More Stories
-
FBI: AMBER Alert victim from Midland found in San…Aug 19, 2017, 4:20 p.m.
-
Thousands attend rally against white supremacy in DallasAug 19, 2017, 6:56 p.m.
-
WATCH: Kawhi at the Great Wall of ChinaAug 20, 2017, 1:07 a.m.