S.A. Salvation Army helping Hurricane Harvey evacuees

SAN ANTONIO - The Salvation Army is working around the clock to help evacuees and prepare for Hurricane Harvey.

They are also preparing for what could happen in San Antonio.

Brad Mayhar with the Salvation Army joined KENS 5 Eyewitness This Morning to discuss the preparations the San Antonio Salvation Army is doing ahead of Harvey’s landfall.

San Antonio is one of almost 30 Mobile units across Texas on standby that could help aid those in need. The San Antonio Salvation Army is prepared to either stay in San Antonio in case of flooding or head to go to the coast to serve food and emergency cleanup kits.

If you’re in need of shelter in San Antonio you can visit the locations below:

Center of Hope Corps Worship Center (515 West Elmira Street)

Dave Coy Men’s Shelter (226 Nolan Street)

Mayhar said the family shelter on West Elmira has close to 30 cots to offer and they are looking at possibilities of opening other facilities to put more space aside. When going to the shelter you cannot bring your pets or weapons.

For more information on the San Antonio Salvation Army, you can contact them at 210-352-2000.

