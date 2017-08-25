S.A. Salvation Army at full capacity ahead of Hurricane Harvey

SAN ANTONIO - The Salvation Army is working around the clock to help evacuees and prepare for Hurricane Harvey.

They are also preparing for what could happen in San Antonio.

Brad Mayhar with the Salvation Army joined KENS 5 Eyewitness This Morning to discuss the preparations the San Antonio Salvation Army is doing ahead of Harvey’s landfall.

San Antonio is one of almost 30 Mobile units across Texas on standby that could help aid those in need. The San Antonio Salvation Army is prepared to either stay in San Antonio in case of flooding or head to go to the coast to serve food and emergency cleanup kits.

Mayhar said their facilities are at full capacity. If you need shelter or assistant, the Salvation Army is redirecting everyone to the Bexar County Reception Center at 201 Gembler Road.

For more information on the San Antonio Salvation Army, you can contact them at 210-352-2000.

