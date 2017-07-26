S.A. expected to hit 105 for first time since 2013

SAN ANTONIO – You might want to stay inside this Saturday because it’s expected to be a record-breaking 105 degrees.

The last time San Antonio hit 105 degrees was in August of 2013.

KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles said we could see a cool frontal boundary approaching from the north. Typically during the summer in advance to the frontal boundary, there is an additional compression that could cause the air to heat up.

So instead of the typical 101 degrees, San Antonio has been experiencing these last few weeks, we could actually surpass 105.

Mireles said while the humidity has made the recent 100 degrees feel hotter, he expects Saturday to be drier making the possible 105-degree weather feel like 105 degrees.

There is a possibility of a heat advisory, but Mireles does not expect that to happen. Typically heat advisories are issued when the heat index reaches 110 degrees.

As a reminder, if you plan to be outside over the weekend, keep it limited and stay hydrated.

