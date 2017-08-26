S.A. emergency center coordinating damage control and taking in evacuees

While most of the damage from Harvey was to the south of San Antonio, first responders and city leaders are not letting their guard down as they continue to monitor the storm.

The San Antonio Emergency Operation Center is a way for city and county departments to coordinate their efforts when responding to a major disaster like Harvey, because it can be chaotic if not organized.

It’s been all hands on deck at the EOC, coordinating everything from safety and damage in our own backyard to welcoming evacuees from throughout South Texas.

“While it may not be raining from moment to moment, or the winds may die down for a minute, do not let your guard down,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

On a statewide level, the amount of communities added to the state disaster declaration continues to grow as it now includes Bexar County.

“I have issued a disaster declaration that originally included 30 counties, and this is a state disaster declaration, and we have now added 20 more counties,” Governor Greg Abbott said on Saturday.

So far, the San Antonio area has not suffered any major damage. About 60 trees have been knocked down but aside from that and power outages, the only thing that’s really been overwhelming was the generosity from locals.

“Mostly we’ve been seeing an influx for volunteers in the city of San Antonio, which is fantastic. That just shows people want to help in the city of San Antonio,” said COSA emergency management coordinator Lawrence Trevino.

As far as donations, the San Antonio Food Bank is the only donation intake center. The food bank is accepting food, new clothes, diapers, pet food, and other supplies. Donations can be dropped off at the food bank warehouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

