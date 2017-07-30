Relief from the heat in sight? Rain chances in 7-day forecast

Clouds were spotted Sunday morning after Saturday's very hot temperatures. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - After Saturday's record-breaking heat, KENS 5 meteorologist Jared Silverman said temperatures are expected to cool off slightly.

The temperature reached 105 degrees Saturday, and a heat advisory was in effect for most of the afternoon.

Despite the hot weekend weather, there is a 40 percent chance for rain both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are also expected to decrease to a 95-degree high.

A 20 percent chance for rain begins Wednesday, and rain chances will remain heading into next weekend.

