Red Cross encourages emergency prep ahead of Harvey

The Red Cross is working to help people prepare for Harvey. (Photo: ThinkStock, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - As Tropical Depression Harvey heads toward Texas, the American Red Cross said it is urging people in the path of the storm to prepare for strong winds and heavy rain.

The Red Cross said Harvey is an unpredictable storm that could bring "dangerous inland flooding to Central and South Texas."

Here are some storm preparations the Red Cross is encouraging people to make:

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP

The Red Cross emergency app has safety information available, including shelter locations and tips for creating an emergency kit.

Download the KENS 5 app for local weather alerts and updates. You can get the latest information through the app, even if you lose power.

CREATE AND PRACTICE A DISASTER PLAN

Talk to everyone in your household about what to do if a flood occurs, and decide where you would meet and who you would contact in case of flooding. The Red Cross also encourages people to be prepared to evacuate family members and pets at a moment’s notice.

HAVE A DISASTER KIT

Here are some items the Red Cross suggests that you include:

Gallon of water per person, enough for three days

3-day supply of non-perishable food

Flashlight with extra batteries

Hand crank weather radio

First aid kit

Medications

Personal hygiene items

Extra cash

Cell phone and chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Copies of important papers

Map of the area

NEVER DRIVE ON FLOODED ROADS

Don't walk, swim or drive through floodwater. The Red Cross said just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car. If you come upon a flooded road while driving, turn around and go another way.

EVACUATION SHELTERS

The Red Cross is prepared to open shelters if needed for both gulf coast evacuees and local flooding.

For more information on what to do before, during and after a flood, visit the Red Cross' website.

