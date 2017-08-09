Ozone buildup expected Wednesday afternoon for S.A.

SAN ANTONIO - It’s an Ozone Action Day for San Antonio and surrounding counties for Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution. If you are sensitive to the air quality you may want to limit your time outdoors this afternoon.

You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and carpooling.

For more information on Ozone Action Day, visit the National Weather Service.

