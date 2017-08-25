Over 200 people with disabilities transported to S.A. need supplies

SAN ANTONIO – Over 200 people with disabilities are in desperate need of supplies.

The San Antonio State Supported Living Center welcomed 215 people with special needs from Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center in wake of Hurricane Harvey.

A spokesperson for the center said they are in desperate need of toiletries including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, adult diaper, and wipes.

For more information on where to send donations, call 210-531-3751 or 210-532-9610. The center is located at 6711 South New Braunfels Avenue, Suite 500.

© 2017 KENS-TV