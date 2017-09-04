Monday evening forecast 9-4-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
First responder from New York got his first taste of Whataburger during Harvey help
-
Consumer-fueled gas panic continues in San Antonio
-
Sunday night forecast 9-3-17
-
Man charged in northeast-side stabbing
-
1,200 foster kids displaced becuase of Hurricane Harvey flooding
-
RC Air Force delivering Harvey relief goods
-
Costumed characters invade downtown for San Japan 2017
-
Two injured in rollover accident
-
Officials continue to tell consumers that there is no gas shortage in Texas
-
Reports: North Korea has an advanced hydrogen bomb
More Stories
-
Gas panic has drivers waiting in lines or camping…Sep. 4, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
-
VIA offering free rides on Tuesday to help with gas panicSep. 4, 2017, 6:29 p.m.
-
In a city with no water, two men get Coca-Cola's…Sep. 4, 2017, 8:17 p.m.