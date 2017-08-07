Lightning, flooding and fires: Morning storms wreak havoc in S.A.

Torrential rains pounded the city, putting much of San Antonio underwater. Streets quickly flooded, sending first responders into action rescuing several people. Dangerous lightning also struck at least eight homes, sparking fires.

During a time when the San Antonio area needed rain, raindrops fell quicker than they could be absorbed. In just three hours, the San Antonio Airport received more than 2.5 inches. That’s more rain that San Antonio had seen in the past three months.

Jermaine Rodriguez and her two children were driving when a truck pushed a swell of water over their hood, causing it to stall. They were afraid to get out of their car and into the rushing water. Firefighters came to their rescue.

The San Antonio Fire Department received 269 calls and made 22 high water investigations and four water rescues.

It serves as proof that mother nature should be appreciated and respected.

