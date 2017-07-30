Isolated showers moving across Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Isolated showers are making their way across Bexar County.
The fast-moving showers are packing heavy wind gusts with non-severe downpours.
KENS 5 News Director Jack Acosta shot this video in a northern San Antonio neighborhood.
After Saturday's record-breaking heat, KENS 5 meteorologist Jared Silverman said temperatures are expected to cool off slightly.
The temperature reached 105 degrees Saturday, and a heat advisory was in effect for most of the afternoon.
Despite the hot weekend weather, there is a 40 percent chance for rain both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are also expected to decrease to a 95-degree high.
A 20 percent chance for rain begins Wednesday, and rain chances will remain heading into next weekend.
