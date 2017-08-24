HURRICANE HARVEY: Upgraded to Category 1 Hurricane with 80-mph winds

Harvey has officially been upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane with 80-mph winds sustained. Hurricane Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane Category 3 before landfall early Saturday morning.

Heavy rains will move into San Antonio late Friday.

Hurricane Harvey will be the first worst hurricane to hit Texas since Hurricane Ike in 2008.

#Harvey is now a #hurricane w/80-mph winds. A special advisory is coming by 1p CDT to update the intensity forecast https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/8tSkzNziqV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017

Because of the quick intensity, a Tropical Storm Warning now includes Bexar, Atascosa, Gonzales, Wilson, Lavaca, Fayette, Guadalupe, Caldwell and Bastrop Counties. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Karnes and DeWitt counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Remember the flood watch doesn't start until Friday afternoon. Also remember, turn around, don't drown. #Harvey #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/IObmrmjKpl — Jared Silverman (@JaredKENS5) August 24, 2017

The NWS expects average rainfall amounts of 8 to 15 inches near and east of I-35, with isolated higher in excess of 20 inches near and south of I-10, are expected. This includes the city of San Antonio where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect.

Harvey is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast. Preparations to protect life and property should be completed by Thursday night as strong winds Harvey was quickly strengthening Thursday. Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to hit Corpus Christi late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

Because the storm has slowed down, San Antonio now has the potential for even heavier amounts of rain over the weekend, although the onset should be delayed.

Remember if you have to leave your home, to turn around, don’t drown.

How to be Prepared:

