Bexar Co. dropped from flood watch, tropical storm warning

6 a.m. Monday: Bexar County has been dropped from a Flood Watch and Tropical Storm Warning. There are no active watches or warnings in Bexar and none are anticipated. Comal and eastern counties are still under a Flood Watch.

***TS #Harvey Update***



1. Rainfall forecast has decreased.

2. Cancelled Flash Flood Watch for SA.



Full details -> https://t.co/Orr6PwiPYo pic.twitter.com/y3hWqNGuxo — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 28, 2017

10:50 a.m. Sunday: Flash Flood Emergency in effect for portions of Southeast Texas including Jefferson, Hardin, Orange and south central Jasper counties.

7 a.m. Sunday: Catastrophic flooding occurring in southeastern Texas. Heed the advice of local officials and remain off the roads.

Catastrophic flooding occurring in southeastern Texas. Heed the advice of local officials and follow @NWSHouston for information. #Harvey https://t.co/vrGNjcUsnM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2017

4:20 a.m. Sunday: Tropical Storm Harvey is shifting back toward the Gulf of Mexico, but is moving slowly so the rain bands are in the same area as they’ve been for the past several hours. There is still the potential for more than 10 inches of raining falling quickly depending on how the storm develops over our area.

The biggest advice is to not travel toward Houston as the eye of the storm is about 50 miles east of the San Antonio area and Houston has an active flash flood emergency warning going until 6:30 a.m.

11 p.m. Saturday: Now-Tropical Storm Harvey has slowed down as it has made its way inland in South Texas. While not stationary, the storm is moving so slowly that the parts of Texas inside the rain bands are going to see heavy rains over the next few days.

The City of Houston has issued an emergency flood watch and has encouraged people to stay inside and out of danger as it's not safe to travel on the roads.

Meanwhile, the parts of South Texas that Harvey hit while it was a hurricane are still recovering and preparing for even more rain.

5 p.m. Saturday: Harvey winds sustained around 65 mph. Hurricane Warnings canceled but Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect. Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Wednesday evening.

1 p.m. Saturday: Harvey goes from Hurricane to Tropical Storm inland over Texas, the National Hurricane Center reported.

Do not focus on the fact that #Harvey is now a tropical storm- a catastrophic flooding event is still unfolding! https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/kNbbePrOZL — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2017

11 a.m. Saturday: New Braunfels Airport saw a 57.5 mph wind gust, according to NWS. That means the winds are tropical storm-force.

10:30 a.m. Saturday: NWS reports a brief break in rain for the San Antonio and Austin areas before rains closer to the center of Harvey approach.

8 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service reports the highest winds are going to be limited to the Coastal Plains, but gusty winds will continue Saturday especially in the rain bands.

8:15a - The highest winds are going to be limited to the Coastal Plains, but gusty winds will continue today especially in the rain bands pic.twitter.com/AR1qTTLZb7 — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 26, 2017

There is a potential for 60-80 mph wind gusts, then slowly weakening throughout the day.

7 a.m. Saturday: Category 1 hurricane winds continue to move inland. KENS 5's Paul Mireles reported in the driving rain from his shelter in Port Lavaca along the coast.

6 a.m.: Heavy rain bands are spreading into the I-35 corridor. Gusty winds reported up to 50 mph.

Hurricane #Harvey is steadily weakening over land, but excessive rainfall and storm surge threats remain pic.twitter.com/KXwYTEi4yt — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2017

The National Hurricane Center also said Harvey is steadily weakening over land, but excessive rainfall and storm surge threats remain.

557 AM: Flood Advisories are in effect for locations in the green polygons. pic.twitter.com/lN5MgKktq9 — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 26, 2017

5:10 a.m. Saturday: Before the rains officially reached San Antonio, the National Weather Service downgraded Harvey to a Category 1 hurricane. At this point, the First Alert Weather team anticipates the hurricane not going much further inland before heading back toward the Gulf of Mexico.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Lavaca County until 1 p.m., but the National Weather Service says that tornados caused by hurricanes are typically small, fast-moving, and short-lived.

3:15 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service has downgraded Hurricane Harvey to a Category 2 storm as it has made its way several miles inland north of Corpus Christi.

1 a.m. Saturday: Hurricane Harvey has made a second landfall on the northeastern shore of Copano Bay, just north of Rockport.

12:30 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service says that the rains from Hurricane Harvey will soon hit San Antonio and Austin and that the hurricane's strength will remain a Category 4 for the next several hours.

1230a: Initial rain bands are about to reach Austin and San Antonio. Initially light, heavier near daybreak. pic.twitter.com/iKgRVBhDjc — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 26, 2017

11 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service says that parts of Atascosa, Wilson, Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Goliad counties will be susceptible to high winds gusting at 60-80 mph while parts of Bexar, Guadalupe, and Lavaca counties could see winds of up to 40-50 mph.

NWS says that the tropical storm force winds could arrive overnight into Saturday with damage to trees, power lines, and homes likely in those areas.

Rain could pour down in excess of 30 inches near and south of I-10 just east of Bexar County with 8-15 inches of rain possible along the I-35 corridor and eastern Hill Country including San Antonio and Austin.

NWS says that there's also an elevated threat of tornadoes in parts of Guadalupe, Wilson, Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, Goliad, and Lavaca counties. Although they say that the tornadoes are typically small, fast-moving, and short-lived.

10 p.m. Friday: Hurricane Harvey's eye wall moves on shore near Rockport.

8:30 p.m.: Hurricane Harvey has made landfall near Rockport.

6 p.m. Friday: Harvey is now a Category 4 hurricane with 130-mph sustained winds.

6:17p - Last Category 4 storm to hit Texas was Hurricane Carla from 1961. — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 25, 2017

5 p.m. Friday: Harvey is high-end Category 3 approaching landfall along the Texas Coast. The forecast track has slowed further inland across South Texas. Flash Flood Watch extended through Tuesday.

3:30 p.m. Friday: Friday: NWS released the most recent GOES-16 satellite image of Hurricane Harvey.

3:28p - Here is a most recent GOES-16 satellite image of Hurricane Harvey pic.twitter.com/7aBuoOH2md — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 25, 2017

2 p.m. Friday: Hurricane Harvey is now a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds and a pressure of 943 mb.

#Harvey is now a category 3 #hurricane with 120-mph winds & a pressure of 943 mb (27.85") See the latest advisory at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/s0FrcURAsA — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2017

1 p.m. Friday: A line of showers continues to develop west of the I-35 corridor and south of I-10.

1:13 PM Moderate rain showers associated w/ the outer rain bands of Harvey are moving into the coastal plains. pic.twitter.com/Qk5eW561Ss — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 25, 2017

12 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service reports there is a risk of a few weak tropical tornadoes in the rain bands east of I-35 this afternoon through Tuesday.

10:55a - There is a risk of a few weak tropical tornadoes in the rain bands east of I-35 this afternoon through Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/kAAC5NyrBg — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 25, 2017

11 a.m. Friday: Hurricane Harvey remains a Category 2 storm with winds remaining at 111 mph. A Tropical Storm Warning has been expanded into Comal and Hays counties. Rainfall amounts along I-35 including San Antonio and Austin adjusted to 6 to 12 inches with isolated higher amounts.

8 a.m. Friday: Tropical storm-force wind gust reported at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. Harvey expected to become a Category 3 storm within the hour. Current winds up to 110 mph.

Now is the time to complete preparations. Tropical-storm-force wind gust recently reported at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/jlw3lEPTEj — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2017

6 a.m. Friday: Hurricane Harvey has the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges, which could make it the fiercest storm to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. Forecasters labeled Harvey a "life-threatening storm" that posed a "grave risk" as millions of people braced for a prolonged battering that could swamp dozens of counties more than 100 miles inland.

1 a.m. Friday: Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds that Harvey has strengthened to a category 2 hurricane. 12am CDT update: https://t.co/VCXXF0bJ9C — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2017

Harvey grew quickly Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane. Early Friday morning, the center reported it’s now a Category 2 storm, meaning it has sustained winds of 96 to 110 mph.

Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters are labeling it a “life-threatening storm” with landfall predicted late Friday or early Saturday between Port O’Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi.

Texas officials have been expressing concern that not as many people are evacuating compared with previous storms as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.



10 p.m. Thursday: Light showers continue west of Llano to Fredericksburg line as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast.

NWS also said rainfall amounts are beginning to trend upward with the activity over western Llano. Up to one inch reported.

7 p.m.: Hurricane Harvey was moving northwest toward the Texas coast. Harvey was still expected to become a Category 3 major hurricane before landfall along the Texas coast early Saturday morning. 85 mph winds reported.

#Hurricane Harvey with 85 mph winds as of 7 PM CDT, still expected to become CAT 3 major hurricane before landfall along TX coast early Sat. pic.twitter.com/bPu0HiWWfM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2017

5:30 p.m.: Rainfall expectations continue to increase for Harvey, according to the NWS. 10-20 inches are now expected east of I-35 Friday through Tuesday.

5:05p 8/24 - BIG STORY - Rainfall amounts continue to increase for Harvey! This could lead to life-threatening flooding Fri - Tue. pic.twitter.com/YHqw56f6Pn — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 24, 2017

5 p.m.: Hurricane Harvey now has an eye, according to the National Weather Service, based on satellite images.

4:43p - Hurricane Harvey now has an eye! This image is an infrared overlaid on a visible satellite image. pic.twitter.com/2YxNMVxrKH — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 24, 2017

3-4 p.m.: Scattered storms began popping up in the San Antonio area due to tropical moisture ahead of Harvey.

The City of San Antonio said it is preparing to take in evacuees from the gulf region and encourages people to stay off the roads as much as possible throughout the weekend.

2:49p - Due to all the tropical moisture ahead of Harvey, scattered showers/storms have popped up pic.twitter.com/BCbx7DIbcg — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 24, 2017

12 p.m. Thursday: Harvey has officially been upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane with 80-mph winds sustained. Hurricane Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane Category 3 before landfall early Saturday morning.

Heavy rains will move into San Antonio late Friday.

Hurricane Harvey will be the first worst hurricane to hit Texas since Hurricane Ike in 2008.

#Harvey is now a #hurricane w/80-mph winds. A special advisory is coming by 1p CDT to update the intensity forecast https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/8tSkzNziqV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017

Because of the quick intensity, a Tropical Storm Warning now includes Bexar, Atascosa, Gonzales, Wilson, Lavaca, Fayette, Guadalupe, Caldwell and Bastrop Counties. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Karnes and DeWitt counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Remember the flood watch doesn't start until Friday afternoon. Also remember, turn around, don't drown. #Harvey #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/IObmrmjKpl — Jared Silverman (@JaredKENS5) August 24, 2017

The NWS expects average rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches near and east of I-35, with isolated higher in excess of 20 inches near and south of I-10, are expected. This includes the city of San Antonio where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect.

Harvey is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast. Preparations to protect life and property should be completed by Thursday night as strong winds Harvey was quickly strengthening Thursday. Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to hit Corpus Christi late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

Because the storm has slowed down, San Antonio now has the potential for even heavier amounts of rain over the weekend, although the onset should be delayed.

Remember if you have to leave your home, to turn around, don’t drown.

How to be Prepared:

