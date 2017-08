Hurricane Harvey now a Category 2 storm as it heads for Texas coast

1 a.m. Friday: Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds that Harvey has strengthened to a category 2 hurricane. 12am CDT update: https://t.co/VCXXF0bJ9C — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2017

Harvey grew quickly Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane. Early Friday morning, the center reported it’s now a Category 2 storm, meaning it has sustained winds of 96 to 110 mph.

Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters are labeling it a “life-threatening storm” with landfall predicted late Friday or early Saturday between Port O’Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi.

Texas officials have been expressing concern that not as many people are evacuating compared with previous storms as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.



10 p.m. Thursday: Light showers continue west of Llano to Fredericksburg line as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast.

NWS also said rainfall amounts are beginning to trend upward with the activity over western Llano. Up to one inch reported.

7 p.m.: Hurricane Harvey was moving northwest toward the Texas coast. Harvey was still expected to become a Category 3 major hurricane before landfall along the Texas coast early Saturday morning. 85 mph winds reported.

#Hurricane Harvey with 85 mph winds as of 7 PM CDT, still expected to become CAT 3 major hurricane before landfall along TX coast early Sat. pic.twitter.com/bPu0HiWWfM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2017

5:30 p.m.: Rainfall expectations continue to increase for Harvey, according to the NWS. 10-20 inches are now expected east of I-35 Friday through Tuesday.

5:05p 8/24 - BIG STORY - Rainfall amounts continue to increase for Harvey! This could lead to life-threatening flooding Fri - Tue. pic.twitter.com/YHqw56f6Pn — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 24, 2017

5 p.m.: Hurricane Harvey now has an eye, according to the National Weather Service, based on satellite images.

4:43p - Hurricane Harvey now has an eye! This image is an infrared overlaid on a visible satellite image. pic.twitter.com/2YxNMVxrKH — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 24, 2017

3-4 p.m.: Scattered storms began popping up in the San Antonio area due to tropical moisture ahead of Harvey.

The City of San Antonio said it is preparing to take in evacuees from the gulf region and encourages people to stay off the roads as much as possible throughout the weekend.

2:49p - Due to all the tropical moisture ahead of Harvey, scattered showers/storms have popped up pic.twitter.com/BCbx7DIbcg — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 24, 2017

12 p.m. Thursday: Harvey has officially been upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane with 80-mph winds sustained. Hurricane Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane Category 3 before landfall early Saturday morning.

Heavy rains will move into San Antonio late Friday.

Hurricane Harvey will be the first worst hurricane to hit Texas since Hurricane Ike in 2008.

#Harvey is now a #hurricane w/80-mph winds. A special advisory is coming by 1p CDT to update the intensity forecast https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/8tSkzNziqV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017

Because of the quick intensity, a Tropical Storm Warning now includes Bexar, Atascosa, Gonzales, Wilson, Lavaca, Fayette, Guadalupe, Caldwell and Bastrop Counties. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for Karnes and DeWitt counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Remember the flood watch doesn't start until Friday afternoon. Also remember, turn around, don't drown. #Harvey #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/IObmrmjKpl — Jared Silverman (@JaredKENS5) August 24, 2017

The NWS expects average rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 inches near and east of I-35, with isolated higher in excess of 20 inches near and south of I-10, are expected. This includes the city of San Antonio where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect.

Harvey is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast. Preparations to protect life and property should be completed by Thursday night as strong winds Harvey was quickly strengthening Thursday. Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to hit Corpus Christi late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

Because the storm has slowed down, San Antonio now has the potential for even heavier amounts of rain over the weekend, although the onset should be delayed.

Remember if you have to leave your home, to turn around, don’t drown.

How to be Prepared:

Stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com as well as the KENS 5 Facebook page for further updates on Harvey's progress.

© 2017 KENS-TV