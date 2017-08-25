Hurricane Harvey evacuees flock to San Antonio from Texas coast

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Harvey have arrived in San Antonio. Emergency officials are expecting more as the storm bears down on the Texas Coast.

"I get deep anxiety when it comes to stuff like this," Justine Vela said.

Vela who lives in Corpus Christi packed up her four children for San Antonio.

"My kids don't kinda know what's going on because they are little," Vela said. "I'm trying to keep them calm and safe. This is the best place for us to be right now."

Joseph Patterson and Alexis McCormick left Corpus Christi for Aransas Pass. As soon as they reached their destination, the authorities sent them away.

The couple got on a bus for San Antonio and like Vela, the two are staying at a temporary shelter at Kazem Middle School.

"There are kids and babies and disabled all over the place in there," McCormick said.

Patterson said it's a heart-wrenching situation.

"Some of these people don't have family," Patterson said.

The City of San Antonio said it will make room for as many as 6,000 people. Two shelters were open Friday morning, a shelter at South Zarzamora Street and Centennial Boulevard had reached capacity before 4 a.m Friday.

Officials are asking evacuees who drive come to San Antonio in their personal vehicles are being asked to check-in at a registration shelter in the 200 block of Gembler.

The San Antonio Red Cross is also seeking volunteers to assist in the shelters.

© 2017 KENS-TV